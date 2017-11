Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ascendis Health Ltd

* ‍COMPANY INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY 750 MILLION RAND IN RIGHTS OFFERING​

* ‍PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO SETTLE A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF OUTSTANDING DEFERRED VENDOR CONSIDERATION PAYMENTS​

* ‍ANTICIPATED THAT RIGHTS OFFER SHARES WILL BE OFFERED AT A PREMIUM TO CURRENT MARKET PRICE​