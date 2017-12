Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ascential Plc:

* ‍HAS AGREED SALE OF MEED TO GLOBALDATA FOR A CONSIDERATION OF $17.5M, PAYABLE IN CASH​

* ‍SALE SUBJECT TO NORMAL WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS​

* SALE HAS COMPLETED AND PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE ASCENTIAL'S NET DEBT.