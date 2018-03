BRIEF-Asetek Q4 Revenue Flat At $‍17.9​ Million

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Asetek A/S:

* Q4 REVENUE $‍17.9​ MILLION VERSUS $17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT $‍​785,000 VERSUS $2.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS DESKTOP REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 5% TO 15% IN 2018‍​

* EXPECTS DATA CENTER REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 50% TO 75%, WHEN COMPARED WITH 2017

* EXPECTS MINIMAL GROWTH IN SPENDING AND CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN THE DATA CENTER BUSINESS

* EXPECTS THE COMPANY WILL REPORT PROFITABILITY FOR 2018 THAT EXCEEDS 2017 ACHIEVEMENT.

* CONCLUDED THAT A DIVIDEND WILL NOT BE DISTRIBUTED.