Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ashapura Intimates Fashion Ltd:

* SAYS APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING LIMITS OF CO FROM 3 BILLION RUPEES TO 5 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVES RAISING FUNDS WORTH UP TO 2.50 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS APPROVES ISSUE OF COMMERCIAL PAPERS WORTH UP TO 500 MILLION RUPEES