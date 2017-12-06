FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ashburton Investments To Merge India Equity Opportunities Fund With IIFL AMC's Fund
Sections
Featured
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
The road to Brexit
Companies prepare for disorderly Brexit
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
wider image
Trump's first year in office marked by controversy and protests
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
Arabs reject Trump's Jerusalem move
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 6, 2017 / 10:38 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Ashburton Investments To Merge India Equity Opportunities Fund With IIFL AMC's Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ashburton Investments:

* ASHBURTON INVESTMENTS TO MERGE INDIA EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND WITH IIFL AMC‘S FUND Source text - Ashburton Investments, the asset management arm of the FirstRand group and IIFL Asset Management (IIFL AMC) have signed binding agreements to merge the Ashburton India Equity Opportunities Fund* into the IIFL India Equity Opportunities Fund* (UCIT’s based in Luxemburg). The merger is subject to all necessary regulatory and board approvals. Investors can continue to access the fund as normal and no action is required from existing investors.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.