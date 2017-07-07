BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime, effective July 6, Daniel Silvers, Lawrence Cunningham resigned from board

July 7 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* Ashford Hospitality Prime - effective July 6, Daniel B. Silvers and Lawrence A. Cunningham resigned from board of company

* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - Cunningham was member of nominating and corporate governance committee and silvers did not serve on any board committees

* Ashford Hospitality Prime - silvers, Cunningham resigned following receipt of notice that they are in violation of corporate governance guidelines

* Ashford Hospitality Prime - silvers and Cunningham's refusal to enter into confidentiality agreement constituted breach of settlement agreement with Sessa Capital