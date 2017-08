BRIEF-Ashford Trust Q2 ‍AFFO $0.52 per share​

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc

* Ashford Trust reports second quarter 2017 results

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc qtrly ‍comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.4%​

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍net loss attributable to common stockholders was $0.8 million or $0.01 per diluted share for quarter​

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 0.5% to $134.11 during quarter​

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc qtrly ‍affo $0.52 per diluted share​

* Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc - ‍comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.4% to $134.59 during quarter​