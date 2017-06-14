FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashland Global says entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
June 14, 2017 / 8:32 PM

BRIEF-Ashland Global says entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - on june 14, unit entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of may 17, 2017 - sec filing

* Ashland Global Holdings - amendment provides for a new $600 million seven-year senior secured term loan b facility under credit agreement

* Ashland Global Holdings-in connection with tlb facility, issued notice of redemption in respect of all its outstanding 3.875 pct senior notes due 2018

* Ashland Global Holdings - proceeds of borrowings under tlb facility, together with cash on hand, will be used to pay for redemption

* Ashland Global Holdings - redemption of outstanding 3.875 pct senior notes due 2018 scheduled to occur on june 26, 2017

* Ashland Global Holdings-loans issued under tlb facility to bear interest at either libor plus 2.00 pct per annum or alternate base rate plus 1.00 pct/annum Source text - bit.ly/2sbUSwn Further company coverage:

