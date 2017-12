Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc:

* ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - BRENDAN HORGAN WILL BE PROMOTED TO GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018

* ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - CHRIS COLE WHO HAS BEEN CHAIRMAN OF ASHTEAD HAS NOTIFIED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM ASHTEAD NEXT YEAR

* ASHTEAD - A PROCESS IS STARTING TO RECRUIT A NEW CHAIRMAN WITH AIM OF AFFECTING AN ORDERLY HANDOVER AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN SEPTEMBER 2018