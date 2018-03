March 6 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc:

* ‍ SUZANNE WOOD, FINANCE DIRECTOR SINCE JULY 2012, HAS NOTIFIED GROUP OF HER INTENTION TO BE STANDING DOWN AS GROUP’S FINANCE DIRECTOR

* ‍MICHAEL PRATT WILL SUCCEED SUZANNE AS GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR.​

