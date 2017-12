BRIEF-Ashtead Group Says H1 Revenue At 1.9 Bln Stg

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ashtead Group Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 5.5 PENCE PER SHARE

* H1 PRETAX PROFIT 493 MILLION STG VERSUS 413 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE 1.9 BILLION STG VERSUS 1.55 BILLION STG IN H1 2016

* H1 UNDERLYING CONSTANT CURRENCY RENTAL REVENUE 1.77 BILLION STG VERSUS 1.44 BILLION STG IN H1 2016

* SAYS INTERIM DIVIDEND RAISED 16% TO 5.5 P PER SHARE

* COMMENCING A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF AT LEAST £500M AND UP TO £1BN OVER NEXT 18 MONTHS

* WE EXPECT FULL YEAR RESULTS TO BE AHEAD OF OUR PRIOR EXPECTATIONS

* WE WOULD ANTICIPATE THAT ACTIVITY LEVELS WOULD NORMALISE DURING SECOND HALF, POST HURRICANE CLEAN-UP

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR FIRST HALF WAS £708M GROSS AND £649M NET OF DISPOSAL PROCEEDS (2016: £683M GROSS AND £631M NET)

* AS A RESULT, WE HAVE REVISED OUR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR TO £1.2 - 1.3BN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES

* GROUP‘S RENTAL FLEET AT 31 OCTOBER 2017 AT COST WAS £6.4BN. OUR AVERAGE FLEET AGE IS NOW 30 MONTHS (2016: 26 MONTHS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: