BRIEF-Asia Cassava Resources Holdings notes increases in price and trading volume of shares of co on 14 sept
September 14, 2017 / 2:01 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Asia Cassava Resources Holdings notes increases in price and trading volume of shares of co on 14 sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Ltd :

* Noted increases in price and trading volume of shares of co on 14 sept

* Noted that media in China had reports stating “Implementation plan on expansion of bio-fuel ethanol production and promotion of use of automotive ethanol gasoline”

* Application has been made for resumption of trading in co’s shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 15 Sept 2017

* Apart from mentioned reason, board is not aware of reasons for unusual share price & trading volume movements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

