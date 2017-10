Oct 30 (Reuters) - Asia Development Capital Co Ltd

* Says it cancels acquisition of stake in Tokyo-based biomass fuel firm via unit NIL, and the previous plan was disclosed on Oct. 12

* Says unit NIL will set up a 97 percent owned biomass fuel JV in Tokyo, on Oct. 30 and the JV will be capitalized at 80 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/VfLx7e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)