Feb 14 (Reuters) - Asia Grocery Distribution Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE HK$50.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$48.9 MILLION ‍​

* QTRLY ‍PROFIT AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME​ ATTRIBUTABLE HK$733,000 VERSUS LOSS OF HK$2.1 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: