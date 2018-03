March 5 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Data Centre Group:

* PREFERRED BUYER THAT ENTERED NON BINDING HEADS OF AGREEMENT ON FEB 14 WITHDREW FROM SALES PROCESS

* PREFERRED BUYER WITHDREW FOR REASONS EXTERNAL TO APDC PORTFOLIO

* INVESTMENT MANAGER OF APDC TRUST, ASIA PACIFIC DATA CENTRE SPV PTY, HAS STARTED TALKS WITH UNDERBIDDERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: