Dec 7 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Data Centre Group:

* ‍“PROCEEDING WITH NEW FINANCING PACKAGE FOR APDC FOR $100 MILLION PROVIDED FROM BANKWEST AND NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK”​

* ‍PROVIDE UPDATE POST CHANGE OF CONTROL TO 360 CAPITAL GROUP​

* APDC FORECASTS DISTRIBUTION OF 5.0 CENTS/ SECURITY FOR DEC 2017 QUARTER & 1.75 CENTS/SECURITY PER QUARTER FOR BALANCE OF FY18​