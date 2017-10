Sept 13 (Reuters) - Asia Pacific Data Centre Group:

* Notes announcement by 360 Capital in relation to takeover offer to buy all securities of APDC for $1.95 per APDC security​

* Expects to be in a position to provide further information prior to market open on thursday 14th Sept 2017

* Board is considering the 360 offer