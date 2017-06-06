BRIEF-Asia Resources announces disposal of stake in Shenzhen Penghongsheng Industrial Development

June 6 (Reuters) - Asia Resources Holdings Ltd
* Announces disposal of 40% equity interest in and sale loan owed by shenzhen penghongsheng industrial development company ltd
* Unit entered into disposal agreement with shenzhen shi anye chuangzhan investment development company in relation to disposal
* Disposal for a consideration of rmb160 million
* Group is expected to record an unaudited gain on disposal of approximately rmb2 million
* After deducting expenses relating to disposal, it is expected that there will be net proceeds of approximately rmb159.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)