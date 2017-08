BRIEF-Asiaray Media Group sees 11 pct increase in HY revenue

July 31 (Reuters) - Asiaray Media Group Ltd

* Board expects group to record an increase in revenue by approximately 11 percent for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expects group to record a net profit after tax of approximately HKD 10 million to HKD 13 million for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expects group to record a HY net profit for period ended 30 June 2017 of approximately HKD 4 million to HKD 5 million

* Expected result due to to a growth in revenue generated from group's media advertising business in airport segment