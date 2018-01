Jan 4 (Reuters) - Asiasec Properties Ltd:

* ‍LEE SENG HUI RESIGNED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍LEE SHU YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE, AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍PATRICK LEE SENG WEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF CO AND HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​