Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, COMPANY’S CASH AMOUNTED TO 8,266 K€ (13,387 K€ AS OF DECEMBER 2016)‍​

* H1 LOSS FOR THE PERIOD EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS EUR 6.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.4 MILLION YEAR AGO