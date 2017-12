BRIEF-Asit Biotech Publishes Phase IIb Clinical Results With gp-ASIT+

Nov 30 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ASIT BIOTECH: NEWLY PUBLISHED PHASE IIB CLINICAL RESULTS WITH GP-ASIT+ IN THE ALLERGY JOURNAL HIGHLIGHT OUTSTANDING CLINICAL AND REMARKABLE IMMUNOLOGICAL EFFECTS

* ‍STUDY RESULTS ALSO CONFIRMED THAT GP-ASIT+ IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED​

* ‍CLINICAL AND IMMUNOLOGICAL EFFECTS OBSERVED IN THIS PHASE IIB HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED IN FIRST PHASE III​

* ‍RESULTS OF THIS PHASE III TRIAL WILL BE PUBLISHED SOON IN A PEER-REVIEWED JOURNAL​