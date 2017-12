Dec 14 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ASIT BIOTECH REVIEWS THE EFFICACY RESULTS OF GP-ASIT+™ OBSERVED DURING THE PHASE III TRIAL COMPLETED IN 2016

* OVER COURSE OF POLLEN SEASON, GP-ASIT+(™) RESULTED IN AVERAGE REDUCTION IN COMBINED SCORE OF 17.9% FOR STUDY POPULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)