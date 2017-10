Oct 17 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ASIT BIOTECH ANNOUNCES THE GRANT OF A EUROPEAN PATENT ON THE ACTIVE INGREDIENTS USED IN THE ASIT+™ ALLERGY IMMUNOTHERAPY PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* ‍GRANT WILL BE EFFECTIVE FROM NOVEMBER 1, 2017 UNTIL JUNE 28, 2027 WITH A POSSIBLE EXTENSION OF 5 YEARS​