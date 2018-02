BRIEF-Asit Biotech Successfully Completes Second Tranche Of Capital Increase, Reaching Total Amount Raised Of 13.9 Million Euros

Feb 23 (Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ASIT BIOTECH SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE SECOND TRANCHE OF ITS CAPITAL INCREASE, REACHING A TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED OF €13.9 MILLION

* €9.4 MILLION RAISED FROM THE FIRST TRANCHE AS ANNOUNCED ON 25 JANUARY 2018

* €2.1 MILLION RAISED FROM THE SECOND TRANCHE, WHICH WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED BY 55%‍​

* EUR 2.4 MILLION RAISED THROUGH EXERCISE OF 21% OF FIRST WARRANTS

* POSSIBILITY OF AN ADDITIONAL €20.6 MILLION RAISED IF THE REMAINING WARRANTS ARE EXERCISED‍​