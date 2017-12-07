FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASK Automotive Signs Deal With Fras-Le S.A. To Establish JV In India
December 7, 2017 / 10:39 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-ASK Automotive Signs Deal With Fras-Le S.A. To Establish JV In India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - ASK Automotive Pvt Ltd:

* CO, FRAS-LE S.A. TO ESTABLISH JV IN INDIA FOR PRODUCTION OF BRAKE PADS, LININGS FOR COMMERCIAL VEHICLES TO SUPPLY OEM, IAM MARKETS

* JV PLANS TO INVEST MORE THAN 1 BILLION RUPEES OVER A PERIOD OF 3 YEARS Source text - [ASK Automotive (P) Ltd signs Joint Venture with Fras-le, Brazil ASK (World Leader in Two Wheeler Friction) and Fras-le (World Leader in Commercial Vehicle Friction segment) New Delhi, 07th December, 2017: ASK Automotive (P) Ltd., a leading manufacturer of friction materials in India with a Group turnover of more than 220 million USD, and Fras-le S.A. (a Randon Company), a leading manufacturer of friction material with revenue of more than 380 million USD and shares traded on the stock exchange (BOVESPA FRAS), have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture in India.]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
