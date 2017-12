Dec 14 (Reuters) - ASK SA:

* ASK‘S NEW CORPORATE NAME IS NOW PARAGON ID

* PARAGON ID HAS SET ITSELF GOAL OF ACHIEVING BY 2021 A TURNOVER OF EUR 250M

* PARAGON ID HAS SET ITSELF GOAL OF ACHIEVING BY 2021 AN EBITDA MARGIN ABOVE 10%

* RATIFIED APPOINTMENT OF JOHN ROGERS AND DOMINIQUE DURANT DES AULNOIS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)