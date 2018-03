March 1 (Reuters) - Asm Pacific Technology Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$‍​457.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$386.6 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE HK$4.23 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.52 BILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND HK$1.30 PER SHARE

* ANTICIPATE GROUP BOOKING IN Q1 2018 WILL REBOUND STRONGLY OVER Q4 2017‍​

* EXPECTS GROUP BILLING IN Q1 2018 TO ACHIEVE Y/Y GROWTH RATE IN RANGE OF HIGH SINGLE DIGIT TO LOW DOUBLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE