Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asm Pacific Technology Ltd:

* Qtrly revenue HK$‍​ 5.11 billion versus HK$4.20 billion

* Qtrly profit attributable HK$865.3‍​ million versus HK$584.1 million a year ago

* Expects group bookings for Q4 to show a single digit percent growth year-on-year