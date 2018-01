BRIEF-ASML Expects Q1 Gross Margin Between 47 And 48 Percent

Jan 17 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV:

* REG-ASML EXCEEDS €9 BILLION NET SALES AND €2 BILLION NET INCOME IN 2017

* ASML HOLDING NV - Q4 NET SALES OF EUR 2.56 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN 45.2 PERCENT

* ASML HOLDING NV - EXPECTS Q1 2018 NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.2 BILLION AND A GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 47 AND 48 PERCENT

* ASML HOLDING NV - ANNOUNCES 2018-2019 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR EUR 2.5 BILLION AND PROPOSES 17 PERCENT DIVIDEND INCREASE

* ASML HOLDING NV - DIVIDEND INCREASE TO EUR 1.40 PER SHARE

* ASML HOLDING NV - EARLIER-THAN-EXPECTED REVENUE RECOGNITION OF TWO EUV SYSTEMS CONTRIBUTED TO STRONG PERFORMANCE IN Q4 AS WELL