BRIEF-ASML Holding Q4 Gross Profit At EUR 1.16‍​ Billion, Beats Reuters Poll

Jan 17 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV:

* Q4 CASH AT END OF QUARTER EUR ‍​3.29 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.06 BILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET SALES OF EUR 2.56 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN 45.2 PERCENT‍​

* FY NET PROFIT EUR ‍​2.12 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.93 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 GROSS PROFIT EUR 1.16‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 939 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* FY NET BOOKINGS VALUE EUR 9.4 BILLION VERSUS EUR 8.36 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET INCOME OF EUR 644‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 454 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NET BOOKINGS VALUE EUR 2.94 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.94 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* ASML EXPECTS Q1 2018 NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.2 BILLION AND A GROSS MARGIN BETWEEN 47 AND 48 PERCENT

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND 2017 OF EUR 1.40 PER ORDINARY SHARE‍​

* SYSTEMS BACKLOG AT END OF Q4 AT EUR 6.69 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.96 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)