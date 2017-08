BRIEF-ASOS ‍to open new U.S. fulfilment centre​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - ASOS Plc:

* ‍AGREEMENT TO OPEN NEW US FULFILMENT CENTRE​

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH A NEW NORTH AMERICAN E-COMMERCE FULFILMENT CENTRE IN UNION CITY, OUTSIDE OF ATLANTA, GEORGIA​

* ‍FIT-OUT IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE SHORTLY WITH OPERATIONS STARTING IN AUTUMN 2018​

* ‍WILL INITIALLY INVEST C.US$40 MILLION IN FIT-OUT, ESTABLISHING A 10 MILLION UNIT CAPACITY FACILITY​

* ‍AGREEMENT MARKS A SIGNIFICANT PROGRESSION IN COMPANY'S TARGETED GEOGRAPHIC GROWTH STRATEGY​