Dec 19 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* ASPEN ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CGB DIVERSIFIED SERVICES

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - ASPEN HAS ACQUIRED A 23.2% STAKE IN A NEWLY FORMED COMPANY, CROP RE SERVICES LLC

* ASPEN INSURANCE HOLDINGS LTD - IN EXCHANGE FOR STAKE IN CROP RE, CO HAS SOLD AG LOGIC HOLDINGS LLC , TO CGB DIVERSIFIED SERVICES FOR $68.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: