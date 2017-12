Nov 30 (Reuters) - Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ENTERS SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CHEMICAL COMPANY OF MALAYSIA TO BUY 3 PIECES OF LEASEHOLD INDUSTRIAL LANDS FOR 190 MILLION RGT​

* ‍DEAL NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP'S EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR CURRENT FY ENDING DEC. 31, 2017​