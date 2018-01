Jan 15 (Reuters) - Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd:

* ‍SELANGOR AGRICULTURAL DEVELOPMENT CORP ACCEPTED TENDER BY UNIT TO REDEVELOP PROPERTY IN SELANGOR

* TOTAL GROSS DEVELOPMENT VALUE OF THIS PROJECT IS ESTIMATED AT RM300 MILLION.

* GROUP IS INVESTING RM58.8 MILLION TO REDEVELOP A PIECE OF COMMERCIAL LAND IN SERI KEMBANGAN, SELANGOR