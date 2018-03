March 8 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd:

* ‍NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE INCREASED BY 26% TO 872 CENTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* ‍HY REVENUE GENERATED BY GROUP GREW 11% TO R21,9 BILLION​

* ‍PERFORMANCE IN SECOND HALF WILL BENEFIT FROM ADDITIONAL RIGHTS TO AZ ANAESTHETICS FOR FULL SIX MONTHS​

* ‍ANTICIPATED H2 OPERATING CASH FLOWS WILL REMAIN STRONG; CONVERSION RATE OF 100% OF OPERATING PROFITS IS TARGETED FOR FULL FY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: