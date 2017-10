BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare says ‍UK CMA opens investigation against company

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd

* ‍UK COMPETITION AND MARKETS AUTHORITY HAS OPENED AN INVESTIGATION AGAINST ASPEN​

* ‍INVESTIGATION INTO ANTI-COMPETITIVE CONDUCT ON SUPPLY OF FLUDROCORTISONE ACETATE 0.1 MG TABLETS, DEXAMETHASONE 2 MG TABLETS IN UK​

* ‍INVESTIGATION IS AT AN EARLY, INFORMATION-GATHERING STAGE

* CMA CONFIRMED THAT, AT THIS TIME, IT HAS NOT REACHED ANY CONCLUSION ON WHETHER COMPETITION LAW HAS BEEN INFRINGED​

* ‍ASPEN IS NOT CURRENTLY IN A POSITION TO COMMENT ON INVESTIGATION​