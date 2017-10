BRIEF-Aspen Q3 loss per share $4.48

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* Aspen reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 operating loss per share $4.78

* Q3 loss per share $4.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $-4.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - ‍gross written premiums of $852.5 million in q3 of 2017, an increase of 11.7% compared with $763.5 million in q3 of 2016​

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - qtrly ‍net earned premiums $652.5 million versus $681 million​ last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: