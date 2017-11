BRIEF-Aspen REIT files for initial public offering

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Aspen REIT Inc files for initial public offering; targets nyse american listing

* Aspen REIT - ‍company seeks to raise $33.5 million via jobs act reg a+ in ipo

* Aspen says ‍intends to use most of net proceeds from ipo to buy a 100 percent indirect interest in st. Regis aspen resort​

* Aspen REIT Inc ‍says plans to offer 1,675,000 shares at $20.00 per share in ipo

* Aspen REIT Inc intends to apply to list its common stock on nyse american stock exchange under ticker symbol “AJAX”​

* Aspen REIT Inc says ‍maxim Group Llc will act as lead managing selling agent for ipo