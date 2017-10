Oct 2 (Reuters) - Aspial Corporation Ltd

* Aspial International Pte. entered into a joint venture with Silver Bullion Pte. Ltd.

* Joint venture entity, Goldheart Bullion Pte. Ltd is held by AIPL and SBPL, in proportion of 70 pct and 30 pct respectively

* Incorporation not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for current FY ending 31 Dec 2017