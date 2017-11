Nov 22 (Reuters) - ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC:

* ASPIRE GLOBAL ACQUIRES MINORITY SHARE IN JOINT VENTURE, LAUNCHING MR. PLAY

* ‍ACQUIRED 40 PERCENT AND ENTERED A JOINT VENTURE TO CO-LAUNCH NEW BRAND MR. PLAY​

* WILL ‍BACKING NEW COMPANY TO MEUR 2 ALONG WITH VARIOUS INVESTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)