BRIEF-Aspocomp Group: Preliminary Information On Development Of Net Sales And Operating Profit For 2017

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Oyj:

* PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON DEVELOPMENT OF ASPOCOMP‘S NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT FOR 2017: GROWTH FALLS SLIGHTLY BELOW EARLIER ESTIMATE

* ‍NET SALES IN JANUARY-DECEMBER 2017 PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 23.0 MILLION (EUR 21.6 MILLION 1-12/2016)​

* ‍SALES INCREASED BY 6.2 PERCENT COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR​

* ‍SALES FELL SHORT OF EXPECTED GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PERCENT, DUE TO WEAKENING OF US DOLLAR​

‍OPERATING RESULT DEVELOPED POSITIVELY BUT OPERATING MARGIN REMAINED AT SAME LEVEL AS IN 2016.​