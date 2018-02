Feb 15 (Reuters) - ASPOCOMP GROUP OYJ:

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍6.2​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍WILL PROPOSE THAT DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.07 PER SHARE BE PAID (EUR 0.00 /2016)​

* ‍IN 2018, NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT​

* ‍IN 2018, NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT​

* ‍2018 OPERATING RESULT TO BE BETTER THAN IN 2017​