Dec 18 (Reuters) - Aspocomp Group Oyj:

* ASPOCOMP INVESTS EUR 10 MILLION IN ITS OULU PLANT AND STRENGTHENS ITS POSITION AS A TECHNOLOGY AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PARTNER

* ‍INVESTMENTS WILL CREATE MORE THAN 30 NEW JOBS AT COMPANY​

* ‍INVESTMENTS AMOUNT TO EUR 10 MILLION AND WILL BE MADE PRIMARILY IN 2018 AND 2019​

* ‍KEEPS ITS GUIDELINES FOR 2017 UNCHANGED​