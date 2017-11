BRIEF-Asr Nederland ‍9 Mth Operating Result Up 23.6 Pct At 550 Million Euros​

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Asr Nederland Nv:‍​

* ‍9MTH OPERATING RESULT EUR 550 MILLION VERSUS EUR 445 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* COMBINED RATIO FOR NON-LIFE SEGMENT AMOUNTS TO 94.5% FOR 9M 2017 VERSUS 95.7% IN 9M 2016​

* ‍OPERATING RETURN ON EQUITY WAS 16.4% FOR 9M 2017​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT INCREASES BY 42.4% TO EUR 141 MILLION IN 9M 2017​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT IN LIFE SEGMENT INCREASES BY 15.3% TO EUR 466 MILLION IN 9M 2017.​

* ‍SOLVENCY II-RATIO AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2017 AMOUNTS TO 193% AND REMAINS FAIRLY STABLE FROM 30 JUNE LEVEL​

* ‍GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS (GWP) AMOUNT TO EUR 3,096 MILLION IN 9M 2017​

* ‍IN NON-LIFE SEGMENT, GWP INCREASE BY 5.3% TO EUR 2,043 MILLION IN 9M 2017​

* “‍OPERATING RETURN ON EQUITY IS OVER 16% AND EXCEEDS OUR TARGET” - CEO

* ​ANNOUNCEMENT OF ‍ACQUISITION OF DUTCH ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY FIRST INVESTMENTS IN Q3 2017

* BOTH ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN Q1 2018

* BOTH ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED IN Q1 2018

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF ‍ACQUISITION OF GENERALI NEDERLAND AND DUTCH CO FIRST INVESTMENTS IN Q3 2017