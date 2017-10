BRIEF-ASR Nederland says Dutch State completes full divestment of ASR

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ASR NEDERLAND NV:

* ‍A.S.R. REPURCHASES 3,000,000 OF ITS SHARES IN FINAL OFFERING​

* NLFI WHICH IS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE DUTCH STATE, HAS SOLD 30.15 MILLION SHARES IN A.S.R. AT A PRICE OF € 33.75 PER SHARE

* A.S.R. WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS OF THE SALE‍​

* WITH THE SALE OF NLFI‘S 20.5% STAKE IN A.S.R., THE DUTCH STATE HAS COMPLETED THE FULL DIVESTMENT OF A.S.R

* BUYBACK WILL BE FINANCED FROM THE COMPANY'S OWN FUNDS AND WILL HAVE ONLY A LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS SOLVENCY RATIO