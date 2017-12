Dec 21 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp:

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - ASSOCIATED BANK ANNOUNCED PLANS TO RAISE ITS MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE FROM $10 TO $15 PER HOUR

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - PAY INCREASE AND ONE-TIME BONUS ARE EXPECTED TO BE DISTRIBUTED DURING FIRST PAY CYCLE OF 2018

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - ASSOCIATED BANK ANNOUNCED PLANS TO DISTRIBUTE A ONE-TIME BONUS OF $500 FOR ALL HOURLY, NON-COMMISSIONED EMPLOYEES