Dec 22 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp:

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - ‍​ BASED ON ANALYSIS OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD VALUATION ALLOWANCE WITH RESPECT TO DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP - ‍​ ESTIMATES AMOUNT OF VALUATION ALLOWANCE WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $14 MILLION TO $16 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2CYbSdZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)