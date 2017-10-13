FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Associated Capital considers strategic options for investment in GAMCO
October 13, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Associated Capital considers strategic options for investment in GAMCO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated capital considers strategic options for investment in GAMCO

* Also evaluating options for 4.4 million share investment in GAMCO investors equal to 15% of class A and class B shares​

* Options considered for share investment in GAMCO include exchange offer of GAMCO shares for AC share issuance of mandatory exchangeable note​

* Options considered for share investment in GAMCO include a dividend of GAMCO shares to AC shareholders; or, a sale of GAMCO stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
