Feb 15 (Reuters) - Associated Commercial Co Ltd:

* HY ENDED DEC 2017 REVENUE 129.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 316.3 MILLION RUPEES‍​

* HY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 21.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 25.4 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source: bit.ly/2o6WCoZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)